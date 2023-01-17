Descanso Gardens plants 30,000 tulip bulbs in time for spring delight

The garden of holiday lights is down at Descanso Gardens, and tulip bulbs went in the dirt today -- 30,000 of them.

The temporary Enchanted Forest of Light, meant to dazzle holiday guests with a mile of lightbulb flower arrangements finished its installation – and now it's back to nature's beauty.

The garden's horticulture department got the bulbs and shovels out and planted more than 65 tulip varieties today with whimsical names, such as "Abba" and "Party Clown" in time for the spring bloom.

It will be fields of dreams at the gardens for flower lovers come spring, with not only tulips and daffodils, but crocuses, cherry blossoms and lilacs.

Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults; $11 for seniors and students with a school I.D.; $5 for children 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.