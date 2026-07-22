Deputies warn Santa Clarita residents about "door kick challenge"

After receiving reports of teens attempting a TikTok trend in Santa Clarita, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department urged parents to prevent their kids from doing the "door kick challenge."

"Please talk to your kids about this trend. What may seem like a harmless prank for social media is actually a crime," the Sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station wrote in a Facebook post.

The challenge involves teens recording themselves kicking front doors and running away. Deputies said kids caught doing the trend can be charged with felony vandalism.

"It can result in felony vandalism charges and creates a dangerous situation for everyone involved," deputies wrote. "The person behind the door has no way of knowing whether someone is trying to break into their home, and the person kicking the door never knows what may be waiting on the other side."

Several comments on the Sheriff's Department's Facebook post referenced teens possibly getting shot if they attempted the trend at the wrong home.

"A few seconds of online attention isn't worth a criminal record, a serious injury, or worse," deputies wrote.

Deputies urged residents to keep their doors locked and to make sure their doorbell cameras are working properly. Any residents who had their door kicked during the trend can contact the Santa Clarita Valley station at (611) 260-4000.