$4.3 million worth of catalytic converters seized in Southern California bust

Deputies from Los Angeles and Orange counties seized thousands of stolen catalytic converters and arrested five people in a joint bust on Thursday.

Following a three-month investigation, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said the multi-agency team, including the LA County Sheriff's Department, raided several locations tied to an alleged catalytic converter theft ring.

Investigators served warrants at multiple locations in both counties and recovered roughly 2,400 stolen catalytic converters worth about $4.3 million. Deputies also found shipping boxes filled with precious metals, two unregistered firearms and more than $105,000 in cash.

Authorities arrested five people in LA County allegedly tied to the ring:

Maywood resident Jorge Alberto Delgadillo, 35

LA resident Julio Moreno Reyes, 40

LA resident Gilberto Valdovino, 27

LA resident Brayan Cruz De Leon, 20

Compton resident Hugo Saenz Marin, 24

They were all booked for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

OCSD said the LA County Fire/Haz-Mat Investigations, California Department of Motor Vehicles Investigations, California Department of Insurance Investigations, and City of Irvine Code Enforcement helped with the investigation.

Deputies urged residents to invest in anti-theft devices and to etch identifying information on their car parts, including their catalytic converters.

They also provided more tips for protecting cars and belongings on their website.