Deputies in pursuit of driver in San Bernardino County

Deputies are in pursuit of a possibly armed and dangerous driver in the San Bernardino County.

They say that the chase began when they attempted to pull the driver over and instead of stopping, they fled.

At times, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies said that the driver was hurtling along roads at speeds reaching triple digits.

Deputies say that the suspect is known to them, but did not disclose the crime that they had committed to reach that status. They did report that the suspect had two handguns whenever the alleged crime occurred.

While SBSD deputies chased the dark blue Infiniti on the street, Ontario Police Department was assisting with the chase from their helicopter above.

At around 9:45 p.m., the suspect got onto northbound lanes of I-15, heading towards the Cajon Pass, which is where the chase began and where officers believe the person lives.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.