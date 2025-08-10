Suspect carjacks three vehicles, including big rig, leads wild pursuit across Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County deputies were in pursuit of an armed carjacking suspect who stole multiple vehicles, including a big rig, on Sunday night.

It's unclear where the chase began, but deputies said that they started to follow the suspect after learning of shots fired during a carjacking.

With SkyCal overhead, the driver, behind the wheel of a large pickup truck, could be seen driving on the wrong side of the road.

At one point, a person who appeared to be a passenger briefly exited the truck and tried to open the door of a white sedan. When the door did not open, they got back into the truck, which took off again heading against traffic on the 405 Freeway in Sylmar.

They again attempted to get into another vehicle, a white semi truck, just moments after the first attempt.

After the second unsuccessful attempt, they crashed head-on into a different big rig which had an open passenger window. Both the driver and passenger were able to get into the truck, which they took off in heading north on the 405.

The semi truck driver was able to get away without being harmed. Authorities told CBS News Los Angeles that the big rig was a milking truck, used to transport milk to and from farms.

They briefly headed on the 210 Freeway before getting onto the northbound I-5 Freeway heading towards the Newhall Pass. They exited via the Calgrove Boulevard off-ramp before heading back onto I-5, this time traveling south.

As the chase continued, the suspect was seen traveling at speeds up to 70 miles per hour on several freeways, including the 170 and 101 Freeways heading towards the downtown Los Angeles area. At around 11:20 p.m., they again merged onto another busy freeway, heading south on the 110 Freeway.

They eventually exited onto surface streets, continuing through downtown with nearly a dozen law enforcement vehicles following close behind. While traveling southbound on Figueroa Street, they once again drove against oncoming traffic, running red lights and blowing through intersections.

Just before 11:40 p.m., the suspect got onto the 10 Freeway driving in the wrong direction with dozens of drivers swerving to avoid the large vehicle as it drove along the shoulder. After about a minute, they got back off the freeway onto downtown surface streets.

While attempting to make a right turn, the truck finally came to a stop underneath the 10 Freeway overpass over Newton and Alameda Streets. Police said both suspects fled on foot and got into a white pickup truck, again fleeing from authorities.

The suspects appeared to have gotten out of the truck at around 11:50 p.m. underneath a 101 Freeway overpass in Central City. The truck rolled to a stop against some vehicles parked on the side of Mission Road.

There have not been any reports of arrest.