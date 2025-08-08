Watch CBS News
Deputies help wrangle bull that wandered onto Jurupa Valley High School campus

Dean Fioresi
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies helped wrangle a wayward bull that wandered onto the Jurupa Valley High School campus on Friday. 

Deputies were dispatched to the school, located in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue on Friday morning for reports of an "unexpected visitor," according to a Facebook post from the department. 

The bull (left) that wandered onto the Jurupa Valley High School campus on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025.  San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

"The animal wandered onto school grounds, prompting a swift and coordinated response," deputies said. "Using calm tactics — and yes, a lasso — deputies safely contained the bull without incident."

No injuries were reported in the incident. It's unclear how many people were on campus at the time. 

Deputies did not say where the bull wandered from. They were assisted by local handlers and animal control as they corralled the bull and loaded it onto a trailer. 

JVHS students reported back to class for the first time on Wednesday after summer break. 

