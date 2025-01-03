Watch CBS News
Dense fog may have caused collision in Torrance, closing a major intersection

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Dense fog may have been a factor in an early Friday morning crash in Torrance that took out a light pole, leading to the closure of a major intersection.  

Northbound Crenshaw Blvd. at Del Amo Blvd. is closed because of the accident, the Torrance Police Department said.  

Video of the intersection shows blanketed fog, making street signs difficult to see.  

Police said there weren't any injuries, but the approximate 7 a.m. crash did cause a light pole to fall down.  

The intersection will be closed as repairs are underway.  

A dense fog warning is in effect Friday morning mostly in coastal communities, and coastal adjacent areas. The National Weather Service imposed the warning until 10 a.m. 

