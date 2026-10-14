Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min propel LAFC to 3-1 victory over Austin

Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min both contributed to all three goals for Los Angeles FC in a 3-1 victory over Austin FC on Wednesday night.

Neither team found the net until Bouanga took a pass from Son seven minutes into the second half and scored to give LAFC (12-9-9) the lead.

Brandon Vázquez scored for the second time this season — using an assist from Myrto Uzuni to knot the score in the 66th minute.

Bouanga answered the following minute with his 17th netter off another assist from Son — his league-leading 15th of the season — and LAFC went back in front 2-1.

Bouanga returned the favor when he notched his eighth assist on Son's goal — his sixth — in the 72nd minute for a two-score advantage. Bouanga's assist was his eighth and Jacob Shaffelburg picked up his career-high fifth.

Hugo Lloris totaled three saves for Los Angeles, now 2-2-3 since the start of September.

Brad Stuver stopped 10 shots — one off his career high — for Austin (7-11-11), which has lost two straight following an eight-match unbeaten streak.

LAFC improves to 9-3-3 at home, while Austin drops to 3-8-4 on the road.

The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in Austin to close out March.

Up next

Austin: Hosts Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Los Angeles: At New York City FC on Saturday.