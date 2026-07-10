2 people dead, 4 people injured in South Los Angeles after multi-vehicle crash

Two people are dead and four people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash occurred around 10:44 a.m. near the intersection of 78th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly responded to the scene and began helping to remove people from the vehicles. Three individuals were transported to local hospitals, one declined medical transport and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage of the crash showed a heavy emergency response.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.