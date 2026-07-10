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2 people dead, 4 people injured in South Los Angeles after multi-vehicle crash

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Two people are dead and four people are injured after a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles on Friday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the crash occurred around 10:44 a.m. near the intersection of 78th Street and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Firefighters and paramedics quickly responded to the scene and began helping to remove people from the vehicles. Three individuals were transported to local hospitals, one declined medical transport and two others were pronounced dead at the scene.

Aerial footage of the crash showed a heavy emergency response.

The LAPD is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. 

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