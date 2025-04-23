Detectives investigate deadly shooting, attempted robbery at marijuana dispensary in Whittier

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a deadly shooting and attempted robbery that took place at a marijuana dispensary in Whittier Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department said they received a call around 1:37 a.m. about gunshots and a robbery that was in progress on the 13500 block of Telegraph Road.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting and attempted robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Whittier. KCAL News

When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with security guards who told them an attempted robbery had taken place.

Detectives are going to be looking at surveillance video to try and identify who the three alleged individuals are.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.