Watch CBS News
Local News

Detectives investigate deadly shooting, attempted robbery at marijuana dispensary in Whittier

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are investigating a deadly shooting and attempted robbery that took place at a marijuana dispensary in Whittier Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's department said they received a call around 1:37 a.m. about gunshots and a robbery that was in progress on the 13500 block of Telegraph Road.

whittier-deadly-shooting.png
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting and attempted robbery at a marijuana dispensary in Whittier. KCAL News

When deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with security guards who told them an attempted robbery had taken place.

Detectives are going to be looking at surveillance video to try and identify who the three alleged individuals are.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to call the LA County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.