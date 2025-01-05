Deadly shooting investigation underway in Boyle Heights

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Boyle Heights on Sunday.

They were called to the area near E. Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

As their investigation continues, detectives say that a suspect, described as a man who stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds, was seen fleeing from the area heading east on Seventh Street in a blue or black Honda Accord.

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a canopy could be seen covering the victim's body on the side of the road. The shooting happened near Sunrise Elementary School and the SR-60 Freeway.