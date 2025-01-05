Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly shooting investigation underway in Boyle Heights

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Boyle Heights on Sunday. 

They were called to the area near E. Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue at around 3:10 p.m. after learning of shots fired in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officers arrived and found the victim, who has not yet been identified, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. 

As their investigation continues, detectives say that a suspect, described as a man who stands about 5-foot-10 and weighs 160 pounds, was seen fleeing from the area heading east on Seventh Street in a blue or black Honda Accord. 

SkyCal flew over the scene of the shooting, where a canopy could be seen covering the victim's body on the side of the road. The shooting happened near Sunrise Elementary School and the SR-60 Freeway. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.