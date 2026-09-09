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Arrest made after deadly shooting in Highland Park

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Avenue 64 and York Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other victims were found.

While conducting a follow-up investigation nearby at Figueroa Street and Avenue 26, officers identified the suspect. 

He was arrested on suspicion of murder. No additional details were immediately made available.

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