Arrest made after deadly shooting in Highland Park

A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Tuesday night, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was reported at about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Avenue 64 and York Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other victims were found.

While conducting a follow-up investigation nearby at Figueroa Street and Avenue 26, officers identified the suspect.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder. No additional details were immediately made available.