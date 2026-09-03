Person dead in Highland Park after being hit by Metro train

A person is dead after being hit by a Metro train in Highland Park on Thursday morning.

Metro said around 4:45 a.m., a southbound A Line train south of the Southwest Museum Station hit a person who was on the tracks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

Metro said a bus bridge had been set up to transport passengers from Heritage Square to Highland Park.

"Metro extends its sympathies to the family and thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department for their quick response," the agency said.

It is unclear how the person got onto the tracks. Metro reminds all riders to stay behind the marked safety lines and be aware of passing trains at rail stations.