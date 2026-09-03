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Person dead in Highland Park after being hit by Metro train

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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A person is dead after being hit by a Metro train in Highland Park on Thursday morning.

Metro said around 4:45 a.m., a southbound A Line train south of the Southwest Museum Station hit a person who was on the tracks.

The Los Angeles Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and pronounced the person dead.

Metro said a bus bridge had been set up to transport passengers from Heritage Square to Highland Park.

"Metro extends its sympathies to the family and thanks the Los Angeles Fire Department for their quick response," the agency said.

It is unclear how the person got onto the tracks. Metro reminds all riders to stay behind the marked safety lines and be aware of passing trains at rail stations. 

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