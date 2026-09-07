Deadly crash causes partial closure of 405 Freeway near Bel Air

The California Highway Patrol closed two lanes on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway after a deadly crash on Monday.

The five-car collision happened just north of the Sunset Boulevard exit at about 2:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision killed one person. Paramedics treated another person with minor injuries. Firefighters urged drivers to use a different route.

The five-car collision closed the carpool lane and No. 2 lane on the northbound 405 Freeway. CBS LA

CHP officers said the carpool lane and No. 2 lane will be closed for about two hours.