Deadly crash causes partial closure of 405 Freeway near Bel Air
The California Highway Patrol closed two lanes on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway after a deadly crash on Monday.
The five-car collision happened just north of the Sunset Boulevard exit at about 2:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision killed one person. Paramedics treated another person with minor injuries. Firefighters urged drivers to use a different route.
CHP officers said the carpool lane and No. 2 lane will be closed for about two hours.