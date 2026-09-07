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Deadly crash causes partial closure of 405 Freeway near Bel Air

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The California Highway Patrol closed two lanes on the northbound side of the 405 Freeway after a deadly crash on Monday. 

The five-car collision happened just north of the Sunset Boulevard exit at about 2:30 p.m. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the collision killed one person. Paramedics treated another person with minor injuries. Firefighters urged drivers to use a different route.

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The five-car collision closed the carpool lane and No. 2 lane on the northbound 405 Freeway. CBS LA

CHP officers said the carpool lane and No. 2 lane will be closed for about two hours. 

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