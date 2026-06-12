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Fireworks and drugs seized from property in San Gabriel Valley during operation, DEA says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Multiple amounts of drugs and fireworks were seized from a property in La Puente during a Drug Enforcement Administration operation on Friday morning.

A spokesperson for the DEA said officials from the Los Angeles Field Division conducted a drug operation in the 700 block of Del Valle Avenue.

During the operation, officials seized multiple amounts of drugs and several boxes containing fireworks.

The DEA said, as part of an ongoing investigation, it is unable to provide any additional information. 

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