Fireworks and drugs seized from property in San Gabriel Valley during operation, DEA says
Multiple amounts of drugs and fireworks were seized from a property in La Puente during a Drug Enforcement Administration operation on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for the DEA said officials from the Los Angeles Field Division conducted a drug operation in the 700 block of Del Valle Avenue.
During the operation, officials seized multiple amounts of drugs and several boxes containing fireworks.
The DEA said, as part of an ongoing investigation, it is unable to provide any additional information.