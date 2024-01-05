David Soul, who played Hutch in TV's "Starsky and Hutch," dies at age 80
Actor David Soul, who played Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the popular 1970s TV show "Starsky and Hutch," has died, his wife said in a statement to the Associated Press. He was 80.
Soul's wife Helen Snell said Friday that her husband died Thursday following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," according to the AP.
"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," Snell said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
