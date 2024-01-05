Watch CBS News
David Soul, who played Hutch in TV's "Starsky and Hutch," dies at age 80

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Actor David Soul, who played Detective Ken "Hutch" Hutchinson in the popular 1970s TV show "Starsky and Hutch," has died, his wife said in a statement to the Associated Press. He was 80.

Soul's wife Helen Snell said Friday that her husband died Thursday following a "valiant battle for life in the loving company of family," according to the AP.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend," Snell said. "His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

David Soul
American actor David Soul as detective Ken Hutchinson in the TV series "Starsky And Hutch," circa 1977. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.

First published on January 5, 2024 / 7:20 AM PST

