David Lynch's Hollywood Hills complex hits market for $15 million

The Hollywood Hills complex that once belonged to David Lynch, one of the film industry's most eccentric personalities, has hit the market for $15 million.

Among the several buildings that adorn the 2.3-acre property on Senalda Drive, which include a guest house, a workshop and a pool house, is the Beverly Johnson House, said a property information page from The Agency, the listing brokerage. It was designed by Lloyd Wright, the son of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright, in 1963.

"The house embodies the drama of a hillside modernism with bold geometry, walls of glass, and a seamless flow between indoors and out," according to listing agent Marc Silver.

A view of David Lynch's eclectic Hollywood Hills complex that was recently listed for sale. Marc Silver/The Agency

Lynch turned the fittingly eclectic complex into a place for both work and home life, establishing his production company, Asymmetrical Productions, in one of the three homes that sit just over the hillside from Mulholland Drive, which also became the namesake for one of his most acclaimed films.

The third home was later used in another of his productions in "Lost Highway" in 1997. That building doubled as his private editing suite and screening room, The Agency noted.

The pool and pool house at David Lynch's Hollywood Hills property, designed by Eric Lloyd Wright, the grandson of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Marc Silver/The Agency

The "Twin Peaks" creator commissioned another Wright family member in 1991 by calling on Eric Lloyd Wright, grandson of the patriarch, to design the pool and pool house.

"Together, the three residences and ancillary structures form a cohesive, secluded compound of 5 contiguous parcels," the listing page said. "A creative sanctuary and architectural landmark offered with a provenance unlike any other in Los Angeles."

In all, the property has 10 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. The many views offered throughout the complex include the downtown Los Angeles city lights and the Runyon Canyon area. Along with the other buildings is a one-bedroom living space that is finished in Lynch's "favored smooth grey plaster," Silver noted.

The interior of the Beverly Johnson House, part of David Lynch's Hollywood Hills property. Marc Silver/The Agency

Lynch died in January 2025 at 78 years old. His unique style of film and television production led to the widely accepted term "Lynchian," which is used to describe the contrast of "surreal or sinister elements with mundane, everyday environments."

Among his most beloved, and always surrealist, creations are "Inland Empire," "Blue Velvet," "Eraserhead" and "The Elephant Man."