D23 offers the ultimate Disney fan experience, happening in Anaheim this weekend

Get out the mouse ears, or maybe a Stormtrooper suit, because it's time for D23 this weekend. It's the Disney version of Comic Con, the ultimate Disney fan event at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The events at the three-day expo highlight the storytelling and innovation of The Walt Disney Company, and offer something for every type of Disney fan, from the worlds of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more.

The biennial event offers panels, booths, merchandise, and Disney news of the past and present. Every time the event has hosted some of the biggest announcements in the world of Disney movies and theme parks.

From August 9 to August 11, events are happening at the Anaheim Convention Center, Honda Center, and Disneyland Resort.

This Saturday, CBS News Los Angeles will be live from D23 where KCAL entertainment correspondent Suzanne Marques and industry insider Grae Drake will join the fans. "CBS News Los Angeles Live From D23" will be streaming at noon on CBS News Los Angeles.

What is D23?



Founded in 2009, D23 is the official fan club for the Walt Disney Company. The name reflects the year Walt Disney founded the company in 1923.

Only D23 fan club members can purchase tickets for this weekend's event. It is free to join the D23 fan club, where members get "limited access" to events, special discounts, and offers. There are also paid memberships, offering more perks and expanded event access.

A sampling of what to expect at D23:

30 Years of Toy Story

Marvel Comics: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine

Disney Princess – The Concert

Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio

Making A Goofy Movie: The Road to Lake Destiny

Grey's Anatomy: 20th Celebration

The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective

National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – The Return of a Beloved Classic

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Lucasfilm Ltd.

The Road to Cherry Tree Lane -- Walt Disney's Mary Poppins