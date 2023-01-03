Watch CBS News
Local News

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles
Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles 00:55

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system.

The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.

HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.

This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 12:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.