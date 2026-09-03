Customers throw going-away party for beloved Kristy's Malibu owner

Dozens of customers and some celebrities joined a going-away party at Kristy's Malibu to thank the beloved owner as she closes the restaurant after 15 years.

Longtime customer Tara Kohlberg threw the going-away party to give people a chance to say goodbye to owner Kristy Apana on Thursday.

"She's a legend," Kohlberg said. "She's a huge part of this community. She's become a good friend. It's so sad. I'm actually emotional about it, a lot of us are."

After 15 years in Malibu, Kristy's wood oven and wine bar is closing its doors.

"We've been through the Woolsey Fire," Apana said. "We've been through COVID. Palisades Fire was the most difficult. Our lease is also up, and so it was my decision to close."

Apana first opened her restaurant near Zuma Beach in 2011, later moving to Trancas Country Market in 2017. Over the years, her tables have held everything from birthdays to memorials.

Customers said APana became the glue that held people in Malibu together.

"I almost feel like this is our living room," Apana said. "I would treat you the way if you were to come to my house."

Apana kept that door open even when Malibu was at its worst. During COVID, she delivered meals to her staff, nurses and doctors.

"Everybody has superpowers," Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead said. "She's got a superpower and it's doing this. It's why everybody's here."

Through fires, mudslides and countless power outages, Apana and her team kept showing up, even feeding people out of her own pocket during the Woolsey Fire.

"I would hope if I were in a situation, someone was there to help me," Apana said. "That was always the way I looked at it."

The food may be what brought people through the door, but it's clear that Apana is what kept everyone coming back.

"Hopefully we'll open up somewhere else, and the next chapter will be better," Apana said.

She added that she plans to continue catering, but people are hopeful another restaurant is in her future. Kristy's is set to close on Sept. 9.