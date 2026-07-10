Culver City considers permanent ban on new drive-thru restaurants

Culver City and some of its residents are pushing for a permanent ban on new drive-thru restaurants.

The effort began after In-N-Out announced plans to build a new location at the corner of the intersection of Spelveda Boulevard and Sawtelle Boulevard.

"People don't need another drive-thru," resident Vanessa Martin said.

Martin rallied her neighbors to stop the project, citing concerns that long lines of idling cars would harm the environment and cause traffic on the busy roadway.

"We have a school right down the block," she said.

The City Council voted last month to pass a 45-day moratorium on new drive-thru restaurants, while staff drafts a permanent ban. The existing nine drive-thrus in Culver City would remain untouched.

"It's just about, what could that space be?" Vice Mayor Bubba Fish said. "That space with all those queuing, idling cars, spewing noxious fumes, could be homes for people. It could be park space. It could be space for people to walk."

Some have argued that the potential ban would create obstacles for people with disabilities, parents with children and customers who might have a hard time going inside. Fish said the city is working on alternatives, such as walk-up windows, for better accessibility.

California is the birthplace of modern fast-food drive-thru dining. The very first In-N-Out opened in 1948, followed by McDonald's.

The City Council will vote on Monday night to extend the moratorium for another 10 months. If approved, the proposed ordinance would then go to the planning commission before returning to the council for a final vote.