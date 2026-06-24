Arson suspect arrested after "series of suspicious fires" in Culver City, police say

An alleged arsonist has been arrested in connection with a "series of suspicious fires" in Culver City over the last few weeks, according to police.

In a news release, Culver City Police Department officers said that they were first called to the rear alley of the 11100 block of Culver Boulevard at around 3:45 a.m. on June 2 for reports of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, they found one vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

It had quickly spread to a second vehicle and two large trees in the area, creating what police called a "serious threat."

"As detectives investigated, they identified similarities between this incident and other suspicious fires reported in Culver City, including a vehicle fire in the 4100 block of Center Street and fires in and around Tellefson Park," the release said.

Culver City PD detectives identified the suspect as 41-year-old resident Rizwan Ahmen. He was taken into custody on June 12 with the help of the Monrovia Police Department, police said.

Ahmed was booked at the Culver City Jail and the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration on charges of aggravated arson, arson and felony vandalism, according to the news release.

"Arson is an especially dangerous crime because of how quickly flames can spread beyond the intended target," Culver City PD's release said. "In this case, the fires damaged multiple vehicles, trees, and park property, putting nearby homes, residents and the surrounding community at risk."