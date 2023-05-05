Crews work to put out massive warehouse fire in Commerce

A massive three-alarm fire engulfed an industrial warehouse in Commerce Friday morning, sending thick smoke into the air and destroying what is believed to be a textile warehouse.

The blaze erupted around 3:40 a.m. in the 6500 block of Flotilla Street west of Davie Avenue. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews encountered flames chewing through the 100,000-square-foot-plus structure.

The roof of the structure quickly collapsed as flames ripped through the building, which is believed to house a textile business, possibly a quilting and bedding warehouse.

LACFD Capt. Sheila Kelliher said the building where the fire originated housed a plastic bench supplier. It was unclear how many businesses might be located in the structure, which was also believed to house a textile business, possibly a quilting and bedding warehouse.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and it was unclear what sparked the blaze. Firefighters poured water onto the fire from ladders raised outside the structure, but it appeared to have very little impact on the inferno, which will likely burn until it runs out of fuel.

Officials say more than 100 firefighters were on the scene.