Crews engage house fire in San Marino

Fire crews were engaged with a house fire in San Marino early Thursday morning.

Both Pasadena Fire Department and San Marino Fire Department crews were on the scene of the blaze, which was first reported just after 5:30 a.m. on E. California Boulevard.

With Sky2 over the scene, large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the damaged roof of the home.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known.