Crestline market reopens after 2023 snow storm roof collapse

After a year-long closure, Crestline's only market fixed its roof and reopened its doors after the massive 2023 storm wreaked havoc in the San Bernardino Mountain community and destroyed the store.

The family owned and operated Goodwin & Sons Market was wiped out in March 2023 when the roof caved in from the weight of the piled snow, with the entire interior of the store destroyed as well.

According to the National Weather Service, Crestline recorded 91 inches of snow the day before the roof collapsed. Fortunately, no one was inside the store at the time.

"After 1 year, 2 Months and 6 days we are able to serve our beautiful mountain community once again," Goodwin & Sons Market posted on Instagram. "We are overjoyed to finally serve the community once again and can't thank you all enough for your support any loyalty this past year."

One day after the roof collapsed in 2023, the National Guard arrived to Crestline to bring aid and state and county organizations worked to coordinate shelter and deliver food and water to residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for 13 counties including Crestline's San Bernardino County the day the market's roof collapsed.