Watch CBS News
Local News

Crestline market reopens after 2023 snow storm roof collapse

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Crestline reopens grocery store a year after historic winter storm destroyed it
Crestline reopens grocery store a year after historic winter storm destroyed it 01:40

After a year-long closure, Crestline's only market fixed its roof and reopened its doors after the massive 2023 storm wreaked havoc in the San Bernardino Mountain community and destroyed the store.

The family owned and operated Goodwin & Sons Market was wiped out in March 2023 when the roof caved in from the weight of the piled snow, with the entire interior of the store destroyed as well.

According to the National Weather Service, Crestline recorded 91 inches of snow the day before the roof collapsed. Fortunately, no one was inside the store at the time.

"After 1 year, 2 Months and 6 days we are able to serve our beautiful mountain community once again," Goodwin & Sons Market posted on Instagram.  "We are overjoyed to finally serve the community once again and can't thank you all enough for your support any loyalty this past year."

One day after the roof collapsed in 2023, the National Guard arrived to Crestline to bring aid and state and county organizations worked to coordinate shelter and deliver food and water to residents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for 13 counties including Crestline's San Bernardino County the day the market's roof collapsed. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at KCALNews.com. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

First published on May 7, 2024 / 10:44 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.