Inland Empire extreme weather for the day included hail in Crestline

Severe weather, including hail and heavy rain, impacted the Inland Empire, prompting emergency response efforts on Thursday.

Intermittent hail, rain, lightning, and wind hit the region overnight and into the day, with more rain expected Thursday evening.

Crestline hail CBS LA

"We have been dealing with a lot of weather today, unusual weather," CBS LA Meteorologist Marina Jurica said. Over the last 36 hours, 4.66 inches of rain were recorded in Crestline.

Earlier in the afternoon, Steven Maldonado of San Bernardino was filling sandbags for his tenants who suffered flood damage from the rain.

"They lost a lot of things from the water, and so, we have to be quick," he said as he loaded bags into his truck.

San Bernardino County Public Works crews worked overtime to clear impacted roads in both the valleys and the mountains.

"Last night we actually had flood control staff working through the night with some contractors to make sure we meet the community's needs," Noel Castillo, San Bernardino County Public Works director, said.

Overnight rain caused debris and branches to clog a Crestline culvert, leading to a surge of rushing water.

"It is crazy, but you know we love it; we need the rain," Crestline resident Lourdes Fregoso said. "It's very challenging in the mountains because of the snow and the rain, but it's nice."

Scattered showers are expected this evening, then it will dry out overnight, with a cold Friday morning in the forecast.