Cow seen roaming streets in Sylmar neighborhood

Cow on the loose in Sylmar neighborhood

Cow on the loose in Sylmar neighborhood

Cow on the loose in Sylmar neighborhood

A cow is safely back with its owner after it was spotted roaming around a Sylmar neighborhood Thursday morning.

The cow, which was first reported as a bull, was seen walking through streets in the area around 3 a.m. by residents in the area.

As the cow wandered around it was hit by a car, knocking the cow over, but it got up quickly and seemed to be unharmed. The crash broke a headlight of the car, and the driver was not injured.

About an hour later, the cow was found and returned to its home on Gladstone Avenue near the Foothill (210) Freeway.

KCAL talked to the cow's owner, who was very thankful he is back home.

" I just wanted to say thank you to everyone, including the media and the police department. I'm just glad the right people were able to get a hold of him," said the owner. "We are lucky."