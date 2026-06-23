Covina residents speak out against proposed battery storage facility

Covina residents packed into their City Hall to speak out against a proposed 3-acre battery storage facility that would be located near homes.

"I'm an electrician by trade; my concerns are that there are thermal runaways that do happen," resident Sergio Acetuno said. "I've worked on Verizon sites. I've seen them happen. What kind of protections do they have built into the systems? If there's a fire, how are we containing everything on the property?

The project needs approval first from Covina's planning commission and then the full council. Covina City treasurer Neil Polzin said there is little financial benefit to the city if the battery facility is approved and openly questioned the motives of city leaders who may support it.

"The appearance of a conflict of interest is as damaging even if there's no conflict ever proven," Polzin said.

Covina residents said their concerns stem from lithium-ion battery fires, which could be tough to put out. In 2024, a truck carrying lithium-ion batteries crashed and burned on the 15 Freeway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. The stretch of the major freeway stayed closed as the fire burned for two days.

Another lithium-ion fire in 2024 forced authorities to close one of the major freeways leading out of the Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach for a day.