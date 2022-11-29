Costa Mesa Thanksgiving shooter charged with murder

The Costa Mesa road rage suspect, Lee Quezon Walker, 41, was charged today with one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder for the Thanksgiving evening rampage.

Walker fatally shot 30-year-old Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa and wounded four others in what authorities are calling a road rage incident that was sparked by a minor traffic accident.

Police responded about 6:45 p.m. Thursday to the 400 block of West Bay Street, where five victims were wounded. Two victims were hospitalized at a trauma center, where one was pronounced dead. The second victim was listed in stable condition. Three other victims were transported to another hospital. One victim was listed in critical condition; the two other victims were in stable condition.

Walker fled in a black Chevy truck and early Friday he turned himself in and was arrested,

Walker also faces sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and the personal use of a firearm.