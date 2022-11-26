Watch CBS News
Victim killed in Thanksgiving shooting in Costa Mesa identified

By CBSLA Staff

A man who was shot and killed in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving Day has been identified.

Lucas Rivera-Velasco was one of five people who were shot at the 400 block of West Bay Street around 6:45 p.m.

Rivera-Velasco, along with another victim, was rushed to a trauma center after the shooting took place. The other victim is in stable condition, according to City News Service. 

Authorities believe that the shooting began due to a minor traffic accident. 

The suspect turned himself in to police on Friday and was identified as Lee Walker, a 41-year-old Santa Ana native, according to City News Service.

