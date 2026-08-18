Orange County man and his 63-year-old mother arrested for grocery store parking lot shooting

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting outside of a grocery store in Costa Mesa on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m., when Costa Mesa Police Department officers said they were dispatched to a parking lot in the 2100 block of Newport Boulevard, near a Stater Bros., for a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found one person, an unidentified man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. As the investigation and suspect search continued, police said that SWAT officers and drones were also deployed to assist.

Hours later, at around 3 p.m., Costa Mesa PD officials said that 37-year-old Rodney Otis Rich and his mother, 63-year-old Tammie Walker, were arrested for the shooting.

"At this time, we can confirm the victim's injuries are critical but not fatal," police said. "This shooting does not appear to be gang related. This is an ongoing investigation and any other details relating to this incident will take time to investigate."

No information on a motive was provided.