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Thieves hit Corona collectible card shop for nearly $20k in stolen goods, owner says

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
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Dean Fioresi

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Surveillance video footage showed the moments when two thieves allegedly stole up to $20,000 in memorabilia from a collectible card shop in Corona over the weekend. 

It happened at around 4:10 a.m. on Saturday morning at Corona Cards and Collectibles, which is located in the 1600 block of W. Sixth Street. 

The video shows two suspects wearing all black and hoodies rummaging around the store. Photos taken by the shop's owner show the shattered front window and glass littering the floor beneath just hours later.

"We have very, super expensive cards. Three showcases of super expensive cards of wrestlers, of some Pokémon, [Michael] Jordans, some Joe Montana ... and President Clinton," said Roger Diaz, the shop's owner.

Diaz said that he believes the suspects scoped the store out earlier in the week, and that they took anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000 in memorabilia and goods.

As of Monday night, Corona Police Department officers say that the case is still being actively investigated by detectives and that no arrest shave yet been made. 

Anyone who knows more is urged to contact Detective Jennifer Mason at 951-279-3584.

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