Cooler Los Angeles temperatures are here for the week with winds on Monday

It's a new season, as a low-pressure system from the north is bringing cooler temperatures this week with windy conditions beginning Monday afternoon.

Sunday saw temperatures transition cooler, following a warmer-than-normal week, as fall-like conditions roll in with below-average temperatures.

Monday's highs will mostly be in the 60s, with downtown Los Angeles seeing a high of 69 degrees. Mountain showers are also in the cooldown mix.

Gusty northerly winds have prompted wind advisories in areas, including some beach communities, with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon hours. The strongest winds will be over the mountain and desert communities, with an advisory in effect until 9 p.m.

"It's going to feel a whole lot more like fall all the way through Halloween and beyond," KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

Halloween, Thursday, is expected to be dry with a high of 72 degrees in the Inland Empire, 77 degrees in the valleys, and 68 degrees in the Los Angeles metro area.

By the end of the week, another, bigger system is going to drop temperatures even more, according to KCAL News meteorologist Amber Lee. A 40% chance of rain is expected Saturday.