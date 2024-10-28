Watch CBS News
Local News

Cooler Los Angeles temperatures are here for the week with winds on Monday

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Paul Deanno's 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather
Paul Deanno's 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT weather 03:02

It's a new season, as a low-pressure system from the north is bringing cooler temperatures this week with windy conditions beginning Monday afternoon.

Sunday saw temperatures transition cooler, following a warmer-than-normal week, as fall-like conditions roll in with below-average temperatures.

Monday's highs will mostly be in the 60s, with downtown Los Angeles seeing a high of 69 degrees. Mountain showers are also in the cooldown mix.

Gusty northerly winds have prompted wind advisories in areas, including some beach communities, with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon hours. The strongest winds will be over the mountain and desert communities, with an advisory in effect until 9 p.m.

"It's going to feel a whole lot more like fall all the way through Halloween and beyond," KCAL News meteorologist Paul Deanno said.

Halloween, Thursday, is expected to be dry with a high of 72 degrees in the Inland Empire, 77 degrees in the valleys, and 68 degrees in the Los Angeles metro area.

By the end of the week, another, bigger system is going to drop temperatures even more, according to KCAL News meteorologist Amber Lee. A 40% chance of rain is expected Saturday.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.