Concerns rise for burn areas as cold storm moves into Southern California

Much cooler weather and the forecast of weekend rain have residents in recent burn areas preparing for the potential of debris flows.

The National Weather Service says rain and mountain snow showers are forecasted from Saturday afternoon through Monday, with the heaviest rain likely occurring late Sunday into Monday. Thunderstorms could bring brief heavy downpours and small hail, primarily on Sunday and Monday.

When will it rain? Precip starts as early as Sat AM, and as late as Sat Night. Snow levels will fall to 3,500 - 4,500 ft, with 1-2 inches of snow for Tejon Pass/I-5 Corridor. Don't be surprised if you see hail, this is a cold storm with a 10-20% chc of tstms. #carain #socal pic.twitter.com/qeLtBxMlhn — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 25, 2025

A winter storm warning has been issued for the eastern San Gabriel Mountains from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Monday, along with a winter weather advisory for the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor in the northern part of the county during the same time period.

The expected amount of rain has varied, with some forecasts initially predicting between a quarter- and half-inch, while others suggest slightly more.

In Altadena, residents like Amelia Crawford voiced their concerns: "It is a danger because it is more than 20 feet tall," she said of a mountain above of her home.

"I hope a lot of it doesn't slide. That is my hope, that would be my prayer, that it doesn't slide," Crawford added.

Throughout Altadena, Pasadena and Sierra Madre, sandbags were being distributed, while some residents have hired companies to deliver those.

A flood watch will be in effect Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon for the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains, San Gabriel Valley and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridor.

Local authorities are taking no chances. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Works reported that crews are gearing up for the incoming rain, deploying K-rails, sandbags, and other equipment to manage sediment and debris. They are also cleaning and prepping debris basins.

In the Eaton Fire area, crews were utilizing Santa Anita racetrack as a staging point for supplies, while on the west side near the Palisades Fire, Santa Monica Airport was serving as the operations base.

Residents who have returned to burn areas are being advised to stay indoors during the storm. While officials do not anticipate the rain to trigger damaging flows that would require evacuations, sediment and debris are still expected to flow into the streets.

The rain is expected to arrive as firefighters continue to make progress on the Hughes Fire near Castaic Lake, which was 56% contained as of Friday, the Eaton Fire, which was 95% contained, and the Palisades Fire, which was 81% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Dry but cool conditions are anticipated through mid-week, with a weaker storm possible toward the end of the week, according to the NWS.