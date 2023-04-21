Compton youth academy founder detained during early-morning attempted burglary call

The founder of a Compton youth academy is still reeling after being detained during a reported attempted burglary call at his home on Tuesday. Cooper said he was led out of his home even though he wasn't wearing any pants.

"I feel my dignity is stolen from me," said founder Derrick Cooper.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were sent to an attempted burglary call near the Los Angeles Wildcats Youth Academy at about 4 a.m. on Tuesday. According to Cooper's attorneys, deputies unlocked his metal gate by reaching through a hole.

"Stuck his hand through, reached up, unlocked the door and the deadbolt," said attorney Jaaye Person-Lynn. "Then, they opened the door and went in. This door was not locked at the time."

The deputies then entered, with no verbal warning or announcement, according to Person-Lynn. Once deputies were inside they made their way to Cooper's bedroom and opened his door. The founder said he cooperated with law enforcement and told them he wasn't wearing any pants, only a T-shirt. He claimed that they did not allow him to cover up his lower body as they led him outside to a deputy's cruiser. He added that they had their weapons drawn.

Deputies said they released Cooper after determining he was not a suspect. They claimed the encounter lasted several minutes. Cooper said he was allowed to go back into his home, but was still half-naked.

"The deputy did apologize that they held me in the squad car and for them bringing me out of my home and my business," said Cooper.

Cooper's attorney Kellan Davis compared the apology to what happens after someone steps on your shoe.

"I want to make clear, by sorry we mean kind of passing, 'Hey sorry,'" said Davis. "Like the way you'd apologize to someone if you stepped on their shoe."

The Compton Sheriff's Station said they are thoroughly investigating the incident and more information is forthcoming. A station's watch commander said deputies are required to wear body cameras.

"L.A. County Sheriff's all you guys are not bad, but you really need to clean your house," said Cooper.