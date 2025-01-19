Watch CBS News
Compton man killed, two others injured in Long Beach shooting

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A 55-year-old man from Compton was killed in a shooting in Long Beach over the weekend, while two other men were injured.

According to Long Beach police, officers arrived at the scene in the 6800 block of Coachella Avenue around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims of gunshot wounds. The deceased was identified as Tyrant Otee Walker. Despite receiving medical assistance and being rushed to a hospital, Walker succumbed to his injuries.

The other two victims were transported to the hospital where one person remained in critical but stable condition, while the second victim was treated and released. 

Police said the shooting is being investigated as "possibly gang-related."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Leticia Gamboa and Oscar Valenzuela at (562) 570-7244.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

