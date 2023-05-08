Compton deputy-involved shooting video released of January incident

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released a video update Monday to a deputy-involved shooting in January. A suspect identified as Mario Bustillos was the target of a felony warrant operation on Tuesday, January 31, at about 10:30 a.m.

Operation Safe Streets Bureau deputies were serving the warrant at a residence on the 15000 block of Wadsworth Avenue in Compton when they saw the suspect at the intersection of Redondo Beach and Compton boulevards.

The suspect allegedly brandished a gun and fired at the deputies, who returned fire, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect ran and hid in a garage on the 15200 block of McKinley Avenue, then ran through residential back yards to another house on the 15200 block of Stanford Avenue.

Bustillos then allegedly fired again at deputies, who again fire back, the department said.

Bustillos was struck by gunfire and was taken into custody. He was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries to his torso. Deputies recovered a handgun at the scene, the department said.

In Monday's video released by the department, the gun is identified as a loaded .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Bustillos is charged with five counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school grounds.