Homicide investigation launched after LA County shooting leaves man dead

A homicide investigation is underway in the city of Commerce after a man was fatally shot on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 5400 block of E. Slauson Avenue at around 2:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting in the area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. They were contacted to assist the Bell Police Department with their investigation.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, but deputies said that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

Detectives did not provide details on a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.