Colton Cowser's 4 RBIs, Pete Alonso's 3-run homer help power Orioles to 12-1 win over Dodgers

Colton Cowser tied his career-high with four RBIs, Pete Alonso added a three-run homer, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-1 on Sunday.

Cowser had three hits including a home run as he notched four RBIs for the fifth time in four seasons in the majors, helping the Orioles take the series win over the Dodgers.

Brandon Young (6-2) allowed one run on five hits in five innings. Baltimore is now 10-2 this season when he starts.

Emmet Sheehan (3-5) gave up six runs in 3 1/3 innings as Los Angeles lost consecutive games for the first time since a four-game skid from May 9-12.

The Orioles jumped on Sheehan in the first inning by loading the bases before Samuel Basallo's single through the gap to right and Cowser's bloop to short left each drove in a run for a 2-0 lead. Taylor Ward had a solo homer in the second to put Baltimore up 3-1.

Cowser hit a solo shot to dead center in the third for a 4-1 lead and had a two-run single with the bases loaded to make it 6-1 off reliever Jack Dreyer after Sheehan had been pulled earlier in the fourth.

Alonso continued the barrage with his 18th homer of the season, sending Jonathan Hernández's sinker 398 feet to right in the seventh. Blaze Alexander had a two-run shot in the eighth.

Up next

Orioles: Stay in Southern California for three games at the Angels, with RHP Kyle Bradish (4-7, 4.00 ERA) getting the start on Monday night.

Dodgers: Kick off a nine-game road trip with three against Minnesota, giving LHP Eric Lauer (2-5, 5.37) the ball on Monday night.