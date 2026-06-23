19-year-old woman found fatally shot inside San Bernardino County home

A death investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman was found fatally shot inside her San Bernardino County home last week, according to authorities.

In a news release shared by the Colton Police Department, officers said that they were called to the 1000 block of Silver Star Circle at around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, June 15, upon learning of a shooting in the area.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified as Charlotte Gallegos Aragon, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Colton Fire Department personnel, police said.

Colton PD detectives and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Scientific Investigations Division investigators are investigating the shooting.

No information was provided on a suspect or motive in the incident.

Police asked anyone who knows more to contact Colton PD Detective Isabel Jaramillo at 909-370-5142.