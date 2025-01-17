Colorado's Marshall Fire victims reach out to Los Angeles, offering advice and hope

From one survivor to another, a group of Colorado residents are reaching out to people in Los Angeles who escaped the devastating fires that burned homes, businesses, and entire neighborhoods.

"From the Mountains to the Beach" is a Facebook page created by survivors of the 2021 Marshall Fire, one of the costliest wildfires in Colorado's history.

Much like the Eaton and Palisades fires, the Marshall Fire started as a grass fire in Boulder County, and fueled by strong winds, it rapidly grew to 6,026 acres.

In total, 1084 homes were destroyed and two people died. Shopping centers and restaurants were also decimated. A little over three years later, Marshall Fire victims are getting back into newly built homes and have a lot to share.

"Regardless of what your situation is, someone has lived it and has advice to offer," one Marshall Fire survivor said.

Melanie Glover lost her home in the Marshall Fire, with her family narrowly escaping with their lives. "My husband and children were trapped in the house and the house caught on fire with the family in it," Glover said.

"They ran out and jumped in the car with my husband and two dogs without leashes, my kids were in bathrobes, they were barely dressed because they weren't able to get any clothes because the house caught on fire so quickly."

One resident talks about rebuilding, and how he chose to use a production builder rather than a custom builder, which allowed him to get into a home sooner.

"We actually had a number of production builders that very quickly came to the table with different plans for our neighborhood and we were one of the first houses built back in the neighborhood. I just kind of turned it around as fast as I could." Makia Minich said.

Others shared the long road to rebuilding -- filled with bumps and roadblocks, noting "insurance companies are not here to help you, they're here to watch their bottom line."

Minich said insurance was "basically a nightmare for everyone ... you have to get smarter than every system you're up against."

He suggested when dealing with insurance companies, to take a lot of notes, know what's in your policy and to be firm.

"What they are going to do is throw a lot of different adjusters at you and some are going to be nicer than others, some of them are going to be a lot more competent than others," he said.

When wanting to help family and friends affected by the fires, be direct, and offer up one's best skill sets.

"Call them and say I want to help, but don't say 'what can I do," Meryl Suissa said. "Look at your own skill set, are you good at filling out forms, are you good at making Amazon wish lists, are you good at social media, can you share their story, can you share their GoFundMe, are you good at starting a meal train?"

One regret a Marshall Fire victim had, was not asking for more help, and they said don't forget about fire victims over the next few years, the road to recovery is a long one.