LA County college pitcher survives snake bite after 34 doses of anti-venom

A college pitcher survived a scary situation during his run through a Claremont trail last weekend.

"I was just in agonizing pain, causing everything obviously hurt," pitcher Jake Entrup said.

It started out like any normal weekend hike for Entrup. He was running the Claremont Wilderness Trail with his dog and his mom not far behind.

"I got blindsided by the snake, which was right at the turn," Entrup said. "Nothing I really could have done."

When he looked down, he could see the bite marks.

"I turned around, and I saw the snake. It coiled," Entrup said. "I saw it coil up. Hissed at me, and then it slithered off into the bush."

Luckily, Entrup's family friend was a nurse and happened to be hiking the trail that morning.

"She calmed me down," Entrup said. "She was a really big part of it because, at times, I couldn't see my hand."

He was airlifted to Pomona Valley Trauma Center and placed in the ICU. After 20 doses of anti-venom, he still needed additional care.

He was transferred to a different hospital where he got 14 more doses. His mom was by his side through it all. She had to watch the neurotoxin from the venom take over his body.

"When you sit there and you watch your son, who is already in pain," mom Staci Entrup said. "The whole time you're talking, his eyes are twitching, his body is twitching."

Dr. Gabriel Campion with Dignity Health Northridge said the amount of anti-venom Entrup needed is on the high end.

"It's really dependent on the symptoms someone has," he said. "For a life-threatening case, you may need a very large amount."

After almost a week, Entrup is walking around with the help of crutches. He's eager to get back onto the pitcher's mound and the trails.

He's thankful for everyone who helped him and urged everyone to be wary while on Southern California trails.

"Always be aware," he said. "You never know what's around the bush."