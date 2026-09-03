Coffee With CBS LA to celebrate reopening of Palisades Village with next event

More than a year after the Palisades Fire, the Coffee With CBS LA initiative is heading back to the community to celebrate the reopening of the Palisades Village.

The reopening is much more than just doors swinging open at a high-end shopping center; it's an emotional reset button for the entire Pacific Palisades community.

Since its launch in 2018, the Palisades Village has served as the social heartbeat of the neighborhood; it's the spot where people grab their morning coffee, bump into neighbors, or bring their kids to run around on the lawn.

The mission of the Coffee With CBS LA initiative is to connect with communities and hear directly from them. Returning for the reopening of the Palisades Village allows the news team to hear how the rebuilding process is going.

Join the CBS LA team at Alfred Coffee to celebrate the community, meet local business owners and share your stories. Grab your morning brew (on us!) and join the conversation.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 9 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Alfred Coffee, 15217 Palisades Village Ln, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Having that town square back after the fires isn't just about restoring local commerce and favorite dining spots; it gives residents their shared identity and daily routine back.