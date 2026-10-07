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Coffee With CBS LA will host event in La Verne following lithium-ion battery fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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The Coffee With CBS LA initiative will be hosting its next event in LA Verne, following the lithium-ion battery fire that erupted at the Metropolitan Water District.

The fire at the Weymouth plant forced evacuations, shelter-in-place orders and temporary school closures. It left many residents with unanswered questions about the incident and their safety. 

CBS LA wants to hear directly from residents who were impacted. 

When: Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Where: Nambah Coffee Co., 2232 D St, Ste 102, La Verne, CA 91750

Everyone is welcome to join. Come tell us what's on your mind, share your story and help shape our coverage, all over a free cup of coffee.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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