City of West Hollywood files vandalism report for illegally trimmed trees

The City of West Hollywood says 12 of its city trees have been illegally trimmed, and has filed a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, claiming vandalism.

The dozen illegally trimmed trees along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. La Cienega Boulevard and N. Alfred Street included six Jacaranda trees and six Chinese Elm trees.

The city says the trees were trimmed on June 19, the Juneteenth holiday when most city employees were off.

"Trees make our urban landscape greener, cleaner, and healthier," the City of West Hollywood said.

More than 9,000 trees are maintained by the city in parkways and parks, on sidewalks and medians. Public trees in residential neighborhoods are trimmed once every three years and trees on commercial streets are trimmed annually, according to the city.

Six of the trees illegally cut, Jacarandas, are known for their abundant purple flowers. From April to mid-June the purple blooms drop and carpet the ground below. The fallen flowers have been known to leave a sticky mess on sidewalks, or cars, followed by the trees' seed pods.

The City of West Hollywood filed a vandalism report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, saying 12 city trees were trimmed without authorization. KCAL News