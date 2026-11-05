20 homes evacuated after fireworks explosion near City of Industry

One man was rushed to the hospital and 20 homes were evacuated after an apparent fireworks explosion near the City of Industry.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the blast happened at about 7 p.m. near Bunbury Drive. The man suffered injuries to his hands and is listed in critical condition, according to deputies.

Deputies added that firefighters found explosives in the area when they arrived and evacuated 20 homes. The Red Cross has set up a center at 1500 Workman Mill Road for evacuees.