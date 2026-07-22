Hollywood's iconic Cinerama Dome movie theater to reopen in 2028

A longtime cathedral for moviegoers, shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in 2028.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Wednesday that the iconic Cinerama Dome located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood will undergo restoration and renovation beginning in August. Opened in 1963, the dome became one of the most beloved moviegoing experiences for cinephiles until pandemic-related losses led to its permanent closure in 2021.

Now, it'll be operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a subsidiary of Sony. Despite the ownership, the name and "historic legacy" will remain, Sony said.

HOLLYWOOD, CA --MARCH 20: A quiet and empty Cinerama Dome of the ArcLight Cinemas, on Sunset Boulevard, in Hollywood, CA, March 20, 2020. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"There is no moviegoing destination anywhere in the world that commands the affection, history, and cultural significance of the Cinerama Dome. It represents the kind of singular experience we value and champion," said Ravi Ahuja, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "This is a meaningful moment for our company, our industry, and Los Angeles. We look forward to honoring and extending the Dome's extraordinary legacy."

According to Sony, the exterior branding of the uniquely shaped building will be kept intact. The Dome contains an about 86-foot-wide screen capable of containing 70mm projections, which Sony credits as a "pioneer" for modern large-format presentations.

While Alamo Drafthouse is known for its in-theater dining options and elaborate menu, Cinerama Dome will keep a "traditional concession experience" and will not serve as a dine-in theater.

The theater will, however, be accompanied by Alamo Drafthouse's traditional programming, like its special events and screenings.

Instead, the 14-screen complex located adjacent to the Dome at its back, formerly known as ArcLight Cinemas, will also reopen as Alamo Drafthouse Hollywood, offering dine-in services and more, like karaoke rooms.

The newly restored theater is set to reopen in early 2028.