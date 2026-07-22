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Hollywood's iconic Cinerama Dome movie theater to reopen in 2028

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Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A longtime cathedral for moviegoers, shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, will return in 2028.

Sony Pictures Entertainment announced Wednesday that the iconic Cinerama Dome located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood will undergo restoration and renovation beginning in August. Opened in 1963, the dome became one of the most beloved moviegoing experiences for cinephiles until pandemic-related losses led to its permanent closure in 2021.

Now, it'll be operated by Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a subsidiary of Sony. Despite the ownership, the name and "historic legacy" will remain, Sony said.

Los Angeles Times
HOLLYWOOD, CA --MARCH 20: A quiet and empty Cinerama Dome of the ArcLight Cinemas, on Sunset Boulevard, in Hollywood, CA, March 20, 2020. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

"There is no moviegoing destination anywhere in the world that commands the affection, history, and cultural significance of the Cinerama Dome. It represents the kind of singular experience we value and champion," said Ravi Ahuja, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Entertainment. "This is a meaningful moment for our company, our industry, and Los Angeles. We look forward to honoring and extending the Dome's extraordinary legacy."

According to Sony, the exterior branding of the uniquely shaped building will be kept intact. The Dome contains an about 86-foot-wide screen capable of containing 70mm projections, which Sony credits as a "pioneer" for modern large-format presentations.

While Alamo Drafthouse is known for its in-theater dining options and elaborate menu, Cinerama Dome will keep a "traditional concession experience" and will not serve as a dine-in theater. 

The theater will, however, be accompanied by Alamo Drafthouse's traditional programming, like its special events and screenings.

Instead, the 14-screen complex located adjacent to the Dome at its back, formerly known as ArcLight Cinemas, will also reopen as Alamo Drafthouse Hollywood, offering dine-in services and more, like karaoke rooms.

The newly restored theater is set to reopen in early 2028.

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