Cinco de Mayo celebrants warned not to drive while impaired

Law enforcement authorities in Los Angeles County Friday warned Cinco de Mayo celebrants not to drive while impaired -- with DUI checkpoints for motorists and extra patrols planned in various areas.

"Don't put yourself and others at risk by driving impaired," Pasadena police commander William Grisafe said in a statement. "If you're planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver."

The department also warned that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment.

"Driving under the influence of any substance is illegal," a department statement said. "Do your research and understand how cannabis consumption, prescription medications or over-the-counter-drugs may affect your driving ability."

"As many of you will celebrate the Mexican Army victory at the Battle of Puebla this Cinco de Mayo, please remember to make right choices and have a plan," the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division said in a statement. "Have a designated driver or use a ride-share service. Amigos don't let Amigos drive drunk. Be Safe Everyone."

The LAPD announced stepped-up enforcement efforts in various areas, including:

-- an eight-hour DUI "saturation patrol" of officers beginning at 5 p.m. in the Hollenbeck Area;

-- an eight-hour DUI "saturation patrol" of officers beginning at 5 p.m. in the Olympic Area;

-- a DUI checkpoint for motorists from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Sepulveda Boulevard and Parthenia Street in North Hills; and

-- a DUI checkpoint for motorists from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Sunland Boulevard and the 210 Freeway in the Sunland area.

Funding for additional patrols came from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.