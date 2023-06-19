CicLAvia returns to South Los Angeles on Sunday for Juneteenth celebration

Over six miles of streets in South Los Angeles were closed to vehicles Sunday for the year's fourth CicLAvia event, in which city officials encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other non-motorized modes of transport.

CicLAvia

CicLAvia-South LA took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The route extended south from Vermont Avenue and Exposition Boulevard, then west at Vermont and Century Boulevard to Jesse Owens Park at Century and Western Avenue.

Four hubs along the route offered participants and spectators food trucks, free water stations and restrooms, first-aid stations, bike parking, free bike repair and free pedicabs provided by AARP.

Hubs were available at:

Expo Park Hub, 3775 S. Vermont Ave.;

Vermont Slauson Hub, 5928 S. Vermont Ave.;

Westmont Hub, 8805 S. Vermont Ave.;

Juneteenth Hub, 1875 W. Century Blvd.

Motorized vehicles were prohibited along the route, but people were permitted to walk, bike, skate or otherwise traverse the route. Only people-powered equipment will be allowed — so no electric vehicles such as scooters or hover boards.

This CicLAvia will also dovetail with the annual Juneteenth Celebration and Resource Fair at Jesse Owens Park. The free community event will feature live performances, food trucks, activities and access to community and county services including on-site record expungement, mental health services, support with tenant protection and more.

A kickoff news conference will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Jesse Owens Park, featuring Mayor Karen Bass, county Supervisor Holly Mitchell and other local dignitaries.

The next CicLAvia event after this one is scheduled for Aug. 20 in the Koreatown/Hollywood area.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org/.