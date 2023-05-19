CHP stages crashed Lamborghini at Melrose Avenue for "Fast X" campaign

No, someone didn't actually crash their baby blue Lamborghini into a light pole on Melrose Avenue.

While someone did crash the luxury sports car sometime in the past, the car is part of a reckless driving campaign launched by the California Highway Patrol and other Los Angeles law enforcement agencies.

With less than 24 hours until the latest installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, "Fast X, hits theaters, local law enforcement agencies are upping their presence on Southland streets as concerns over street takeovers mount.

"Our freeways, railways and bridges have been shut down illegally, causing in some cases, folks not being able to make it to the emergency room, and in others just being flat-out late for work," said California Highway Patrol Deputy Commissioner Troy Lukkes at the conference. "These illegal and dangerous activities put people's lives at risk, damage public and private property, and in some cases even resulted in the death of innocent people."

Lukkes noted that since 2015, incidents related to "speed and speed contests" have quadrupled throughout California, resulting in 264 crashes, 30 of which resulted in fatality and 124 of which resulted in injury.

In an effort to mitigate the problem, which has been plaguing Los Angeles for years, local agencies have partnered with several community-based groups.

"This is not just a law enforcement issue; this is a community issue that endangers lives — young and old, innocent as well as those that are engaged in this reckless activity," Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said at the news conference. "The message today is clear: street racing and sideshows are dangerous. They result in death and serious injury, not only to the participant, but also to the spectators and community members."

Moore referred to the "Fast and Furious" series, which they believe have a large impact on people who are looking to copy the stunts they see in the action-packed movies.

"Movies like this are fantasy," he said.